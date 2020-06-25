‘Please help us bring him home:’ Family offers $2,500 reward in case of missing Milwaukee man with dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- At 70 years old, a Milwaukee man has seemingly vanished. Johnny Patterson hasn't been seen or heard from since June 9, and his family is desperate for answers.

More than two weeks since he went missing, Patterson's family said Thursday, June 25 this is completely out of character for him. They're asking the public to help bring him home.

"We're just at a loss right now," said Carrie Davis, Patterson's daughter.

At a loss for words, Davis' pain is clear.

"I just want to plead with you to help us find him, help us find closure," said Davis.

Davis recalled the last day her family had contact with her dad.

"Once we learned that he was missing, we immediately notified the authorities, and they declared him critically missing," said Davis.

Police said Patterson was last seen near College Court, where he resides, near 35th Street and Highland Avenue. Family said he was captured by surveillance cameras June 9 leaving his building, but not returning. Police said he was wearing a dark baseball cap, black eyeglasses, blue jeans and a distinctive tribal necklace -- carrying a walking stick.

"Usually see him a couple times, three times a week," said Archie Patterson, Johnny's brother.

Patterson's brother announced the family is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who can find Johnny.

"It's rough," said Archie Patterson. "It's rough on me."

A family man, loved ones said Patterson's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren need him.

"His wife, my mother, passed away in 2014, and since that day, he definitely has been in grief, and I just can't lose him," said Davis.

Davis said her father has dementia, and while he's wandered from his apartment before, he always finds his way home. She hopes this time will be no different.

"Now, we need extra eyes, because hopefully, he's out there, and someone knows something, and I just want them to please, please, please help us bring him home," said Davis.

Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts was asked to please contact Milwaukee police.