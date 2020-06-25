× Prayer for Racial Justice to be held Thursday evening at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

MILWAUKEE — A prayer service will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 — to intercede for racial justice. Archbishop Jerome Listecki will lead the prayer service — which will be streamed on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News app.

A news release from the Milwaukee Archdiocese says the prayer service will be one of lamentation, crying out to God in pain for the racial injustice and hatred that still exists in our nation, while remaining hopeful for peace and justice to come. Members of the central city parishes will be in attendance, along with members of the Black Catholic Ministry Commission. Milwaukee community leaders have been invited to attend.

The Evening Prayer of Lamentation will conclude with the lighting of a candle and a procession of that candle out of the church. Those in attendance will have their candles lit from this one source as a sign of unity and hope. The Cathedral bell will toll for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in commemoration of the duration of time George Floyd was forcefully restrained while in custody.

Those physically present will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocols.