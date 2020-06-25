Prayer service for racial justice at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Archdiocese of Milwaukee holding a prayer service tonight, decrying racism and injustice while praying for peace and justice to come.

"How long, o' Lord, how long? how long must we labor against inequality and shield our loved ones from harm?"

A prayer service at the Cathedral Thursday night was more than just a service for 22-year-old Anthony Mensah.

"I think having events like these, having spaces where we can give up our troubles, our fears -- whatever we have in our hearts -- to something greater than ourselves is important. It makes us realize it's not just about us, individually," Mensah said.

That the death of George Floyd, and many before him should be grieved. Evidenced by the protests that continue weeks after his death...working towards righting the inequalities in our society. Work, for Tai Words, that would die if it wasn't for faith.

"So we have to find ways to continuously keep those names alive, and keep this situation is addressed and corrected," Words said. "How long must we raise our voices and shout for justice or watch as our dreams fade away?"

The service held for prayer and reflection, to lament the racial injustices, hatred and racism that still exists in the country.

"Subtle forms of racism are embedded in a lot of activities. they're embedded in some of our institutions, our preferential choices and when I say it's in all aspects of life, unfortunately even in the church, we have forms of racism," Archbishop Listecki said.

While remaining hopeful for peace and justice.

"The power we have, to grab this moment and – together – to go forth. Together, to seize this as a moment to challenge our institutions to challenge ourselves, our own lives,' Listecki said.

Following the service, a candlelight procession outside the cathedral to symbolize unity. The bells rang for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time as George Floyd's neck was kneeled on, killing him.