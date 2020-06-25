× President Trump to visit Wisconsin Thursday with stops in Marinette, Green Bay

MADISON — President Donald Trump will return to Wisconsin Thursday, June 25. He is expected to visit a shipyard where Navy warships are being built. He will also be stopping in Green Bay to tape a town hall to be broadcast on Fox News Channel.

The president is expected to be at Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipyard and deliver a speech, according to a special assistant for the President, John Horstman.

President Trump is expected to discuss the expansion of the shipyard and the his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

Fincantieri is expected to invest more than $200 million in the state and create more than 1,000 jobs at the shipyard, according to Horstman.

After the shipyard visit, FOX News commentator Sean Hannity will host a town hall with President Trump from Green Bay. It will air at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.