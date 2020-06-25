Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID man who intentionally started house fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted for an arson that occurred near 40th and Lloyd on Tuesday, June 23. Officials say the suspect intentionally started a house on fire in that neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 18-24 years old, 5’9”-5’11” tall, and weighing between 180-200 pounds. Officials say the suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and black boots with black socks.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.