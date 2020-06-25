Recognize him? Police seek to ID man suspected of stealing cans of Red Bull, didn’t pay for gas

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Police are asking for your help to identify a man suspected of stealing several cans of Red Bull and driving away without paying for a little more than $15 worth of gas.

Officials say on the afternoon of May 20, the man concealed several cans of Red Bull and pumped $15.15 worth of gasoline at the Kwik Trip on Watertown Road in the Town of Brookfield. The suspect indicated he forgot his wallet and was unable to pay for the gasoline. The Red Bull theft was discovered after reviewing surveillance video at the gas station. Officials also say the suspect provided false information identifying himself to the clerk.

Officials released pictures on Thursday, June 25 that show the person in question. He is described as a male, white, about 25-30 years old, with black hair. He was operating a black Honda Accord with a Texas temporary license plate of 41173T1.

If you have information that could help identify this man, you are urged to call the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.