Recognize them? Police seek 3 who injured Woodman’s employee while trying to steal liquor

June 25, 2020
MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying and locating three people wanted in connection with a robbery incident that happeend at Woodman’s on Highway 145 Thursday afternoon, June 25.

Police said just after 1 p.m., the three individuals tried taking liquor from the store, and were stopped by an employee who was hurt during the altercation.

The three got away in a gray Ford Fusion with no license plates.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Menomonee Falls police. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

