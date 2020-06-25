× ‘Register in advance:’ CVS Health opens 4 new COVID-19 test sites in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE- – CVS Health is expanding its coronavirus testing program by opening four new test sites in the Greater Milwaukee area at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations.

The additional test sites, opening Friday, June 26, will be offering coronavirus testing services to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs.

The four locations opening in the Greater Milwaukee area include:

A total of seven new sites will open throughout Wisconsin where there is demand for more local testing, with a total of 14 test sites from CVS Health in the state. They are among more than 1,400 locations serving 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Details on new test sites:

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS .com beginning Friday, June 26 to schedule an appointment.

.com beginning Friday, June 26 to schedule an appointment. There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found below:

7 new test sites opening on June 26:

• CVS Pharmacy, 5740 South Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI 53110

• CVS Pharmacy, 5220 West Rawson Avenue, Franklin, WI 53132

• CVS Pharmacy, 930 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

• CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705

• CVS Pharmacy, 3860 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221

• CVS Pharmacy, 1316 West Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204

• CVS Pharmacy, 3915 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI 53405

7 test sites presently ppened:

• CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

• CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144

• CVS Pharmacy, N 83 W 15550 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

• CVS Pharmacy, 1650 Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

• CVS Pharmacy, 2135 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

• CVS Pharmacy, 1108 N 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081

• CVS Pharmacy, 1130 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189