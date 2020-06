Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. -- The 2020 IndyCar schedule shows the drivers from the racing series will be in Wisconsin on July 11 and 12. That weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake will be the first event of the racing year to allow fans.

The good news -- Road America provides a park-like setting over four miles. That geography allows fans to spread out and be socially distant. Having two races because of adjustments to the schedule is a bonus as well.