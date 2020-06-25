× Take home a piece of Summerfest! Thousands of flowers being given away, ready to plant

MILWAUKEE — Alice’s Garden Urban Farm at Johnsons Park is partnering with Milwaukee World Festival (Summerfest) and Milwaukee County Parks to give away thousands of free flowers, ready to plant in your garden, window box, or pots.

These are plants that would have been planted at Maier Festival Park for this festival season. But now, they’re being given away. Act fast because supplies are limited!

All you need to do is pick the plants up from Alice’s Garden (2136 N. 21st Street, Milwaukee) during the giveaway times. They are:

Thursday, June 25 (2 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Friday, June 26 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)