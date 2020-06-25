× The Dock at Bradford Beach to open in renovated rooftop space atop beach’s boathouse

MILWAUKEE — A new rooftop restaurant is opening at Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach.

According to a news release Thursday, June 25, CCH Management LLC, owners of popular Chicago-area restaurants are bringing the “new-and-improved full-scale restaurant and event space” — The Dock at Bradford Beach — to a renovated space atop the beach’s boathouse complete with a bar/restaurant and event space rental capabilities.

The Dock is seeing its second summer on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Renovations and expansions include occupying the pavilion rooftop with a new food and drink menu, a full-service bar, both bar seating and sit-down tables, a comfortable fireside lounge area, a dynamic floor plan, a space for live acoustic music, cabanas and a modern coastal design.

The release said The Dock’s new rooftop menu emphasizes high-quality dining options and features items such as Baja fish tacos, grass-fed burgers, fresh pico de gallo and handmade guacamole, salads with locally-sourced produce, and craft beer, wine, cocktails and frozen drinks from its new full-scale bar.

Along with their new restaurant, The Dock is continuing to occupy Bradford Beach’s tiki huts and concessions, giving beachgoers multiple options for food and drinks whether they want to relax on the sand or opt for a sit-down dinner.

In addition to the full-service restaurant, The Dock rooftop also stands as a rentable lakeside space for private events, perfect for bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate events and other functions. The Dock also plans to host ‘Sunset Socials,’ a happy-hour style special.

The release noted upon The Dock’s reopening for the season, employees ensure that extra cleaning precautions and safety measures, including social distancing markers and daily monitoring of staff members’ temperatures, are being upheld to ensure that beachgoers will be able to have a stress-free getaway.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Dock Rooftop’s grand opening date has been postponed, but employees are optimistic about their return to Milwaukee’s lakefront, the release said.