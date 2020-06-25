TMZ: Multiple WWE staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

Posted 10:18 am, June 25, 2020, by , Updated at 10:19AM, June 25, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Multiple WWE staffers who have been working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando have tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Serena Williams' father is being sued. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

