× Brewers Team Store at Miller Park set to reopen on Tuesday, June 30

MILWAUKEE — Miller Park will begin to reopen starting with the Brewers Team Store on Tuesday, June 30.

A news release indicates the Brewers Team Store will operate with extreme care. Staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment, social distancing will be enforced, and surfaces will be disinfected as guests come and go.

The team is also asking fans to be mindful of high-risk customers and wear a face covering while shopping in the store.

Store Hours: Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday & Monday: Closed

Stocked with New 2020 Apparel

Order for In-Store Pickup at 414-902-4750