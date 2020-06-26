‘Bridge the gaps:’ Virtual camp connects kids for conversation about community diversity

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee summer camp that talks to kids about diversity in the community, and despite being held virtually this year, its executive director said the camp could not have come at a better time.

For the third summer in a row, kids are attending Camp Kindred. This year, due to COVID-19, they are meeting virtually.

“This year we’re providing camp in a box kit for all of our campers, so there’s activities they can do off-line and outside which is really important to our families,” said Tom Kramer with Unity in Motion — the organization that holds the camp.

The Milwaukee camp connects kids ages 7-14 with different racial and economic backgrounds, surrounding campers with a mentor. Those peer mentors are delivering camp in a box to 170 Milwaukee campers this year. The box includes things like a book, a tye-dye kit and activities for campers to do with family.

The camp’s mission, Kramer said: “Is to disrupt the cycle of segregation in Milwaukee by building a coalition of diverse young leaders who have the skills, values and relationships necessary to build more progressive, just and equitable communities.”

The camp grew over 100% this year. Kramer hopes it will help kids and parents better process what is happening in the nation today.

“We know for our young people, they’re suffering a lot through this isolation and also suffering with dealing with a lot of brand new emotions that they’re having to process for the very first time,” said Kramer. “Work to bridge the gaps that divide us in our extremely segregated city.”

Registration for this year’s camp is closed, but other yearly events are still open for sign-up. CLICK HERE for more information about Unity in Motion.