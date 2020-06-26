COVID-19 outbreak temporarily shuts down some Lake Geneva businesses

LAKE GENEVA — A COVID-19 outbreak in the Lake Geneva area is temporarily shutting down some businesses.

Two area restaurants meet the health department’s definition of an “outbreak” — meaning two or more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At Pier 290 in Williams Bay, three employees tested positive. Those workers remain in home isolation as Pier 290 closes its doors for at least 48 hours for a deep cleaning.

At Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana, two employees are recovering from COVID-19 — prompting a precautionary shut down of the restaurant.

County health officials say there are only two people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 50 total active cases.

Popeyes in Lake Geneva has also shut down as a precaution.

“If you can really maintain six feet of physical distance, you’ve got a pretty good shot at keeping yourself healthy and reducing transmission,” said Carlo Nevicosi, Deputy Director at Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.

Remember the crowds from Memorial Day weekend? Health leaders do not attribute any spikes to what happened there a month ago. Although, they warn most of the people in the crowd were visiting from out of state or neighboring counties.

If someone were tested for COVID-19, they would have likely tested closer to home — which would not have impacted Walworth County’s numbers.