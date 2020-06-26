× COVID-19: Phase 4 of ‘Moving Milwaukee Forward’ plan set to take effect on July 1

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department revealed on Friday, June 26 that the “Moving Milwaukee Forward” plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic will move into Phase 4 as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

Officials say the city will remain in this phase for a minimum of 14 days, which is the incubation period of COVID-19.

While in Phase 4, officials say most businesses and activities can continue but on a larger scale while abiding by Physical Distancing, Protective Measure Requirements, and Safe Business Practices. The MHD has developed protocols that outline the necessary COVID-19 safety measures required in order for a restaurant or bar operate without a capacity limit safely, “The Risk Assessment Tool for Expanding Capacity in Restaurants and Bars.” The purpose of this tool is to assist the MHD while reviewing an establishment’s COVID-19 Safety Plan. The assessment tool is to be completed by the operator and submitted along with their COVID-19 Safety Plan.

As with all COVID-19 pandemic orders, the MHD is anticipating voluntary compliance and will take an educational approach. If an operator is found to be in non-compliance of ANY of the Moving Milwaukee Forward Orders, there will be a consultation, inspection, education prior to the last resort which is citation and possibly arrest. The MHD has citation powers while the Milwaukee Police Department has citation and arrest powers.