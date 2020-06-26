Home hazmat collection slated for Saturday at Nicolet HS

GLENDALE — Have hazardous waste that needs collecting? The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is hosting a pick up at Nicolet High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

If you have old gasoline, solvents or other materials of the like that need disposing of, you are welcome to drop them off at the high school located at 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road in Glendale.

For COVID-19 safety’s sake, there will be new rules in dropping off materials:

Drivers must stay in the vehicle at all times

Put all items in the trunk or as close to the hatchback as possible

For social distancing purposes, any items in back seats will not be accepted or unloaded as they are directly behind the driver’s seat

Cardboard boxes used to transport items to the collection will not be returned

We WILL return gas cans used for transporting old gas or gas/oil mixtures, as the cans will be sprayed with a disinfectant before being given back

There are three other locations for dropping off hazardous materials that are open year-round: Franklin, Menomonee Falls and Milwaukee.

For information on what is and isn’t accepted, visit their website.