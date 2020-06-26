Local concert venues are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Local concert venues are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michelle Rutkowski, program director at Milwaukee Radio Alliance, joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can save our stages.

FM 102.1 is teaming up with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to #saveourstages with a 24-hour radiothon beginning Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

The radiothon will raise funds for Milwaukee`s local independent music venues and NIVA members The Rave/Eagles Club, The Pabst Theater Group, Shank Hall, The Cactus Club and The Cooperage. FM102.1 is proud to work with our media partners Fox 6 Milwaukee and OnMilwaukee.com for this special event.