TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-41 NB at Capitol Drive after reports of shots fired

Marcus Theatres feels confident that they’ve created a safe, comfortable environment for guests

Posted 9:52 am, June 26, 2020, by
Data pix.

NEW BERLIN -- Many people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen and Marcus Theatres feels confident that they’ve created a safe and comfortable environment for guests. Brian Kramp is at Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin with how they’re achieving that.

Data pix.

About Marcus Ridge Cinema (website)

We are ready and excited to fill the theatre with the smell of freshly-made popcorn and begin welcoming back associates and guests in a safe and responsible way!

Data pix.

CLICK HERE for complete list of theatre openings and what to expect on your 1st visit back.  We look forward to seeing you soon for a great summer of memories and blockbuster hits on the big screen!

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.