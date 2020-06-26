Marcus Theatres feels confident that they’ve created a safe, comfortable environment for guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Many people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen and Marcus Theatres feels confident that they’ve created a safe and comfortable environment for guests. Brian Kramp is at Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin with how they’re achieving that.

About Marcus Ridge Cinema (website)

We are ready and excited to fill the theatre with the smell of freshly-made popcorn and begin welcoming back associates and guests in a safe and responsible way!

CLICK HERE for complete list of theatre openings and what to expect on your 1st visit back. We look forward to seeing you soon for a great summer of memories and blockbuster hits on the big screen!

