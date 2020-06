× Medical examiner responds to infant death near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna, MPD investigating

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says they were called to an area near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and W. Vienna Avenue for a report of an infant death Friday morning, June 26.

MCMEO says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 29.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.