Milwaukee leaders to decide if city can move to ‘Phase 4’ of COVID-19 reopening

MILWAUKEE -- The commissioner of the Milwaukee Health Department is expected to announce Friday, June 26 whether the city will move into Phase 4 of the Moving Milwaukee Forward plan.

Milwaukee is currently in "Phase 3" of the COVID-19 reopening -- which means bars and restaurants can operate up to 25 percent capacity. Moving on to "Phase 4" would allow 50 percent capacity.

Suburban municipalities will not be moving on to the next phase. They say they're not seeing an improvement in the numbers.

Medical experts say cases have significantly increased in younger age groups since the State Supreme Court's decision to end "Safer at Home."

"The disease is still out there, still running rampant in our community and its actually been increasing so implore all of you to continue to do your part in limiting the disease spread," said Darren Rausch, Greenfield Health Director.

The City of Milwaukee is also expected to launch a new pilot program Friday that would allow some restaurants to reopen at 100 percent capacity if their plan was approved by the health department. The program would not apply to bars -- but restaurants only. In the program, the Milwaukee Health Department would work with restaurants on an approved COVID-19 safety plan.