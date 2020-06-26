× Milwaukee police: 31-year-old man shot, wounded near 14th and Becher

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near 14th and Becher on the city’s south side early Friday, June 26.

Officials say the victim was at a party around 6:45 a.m. when a suspect started shooting and the victim was subsequently struck. The victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.