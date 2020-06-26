× Milwaukee police investigate two homicides Thursday night, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two homicides that happened Thursday night, June 25.

The first happened near 39th Street and Glendale Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

The victim, a man from Milwaukee, was fatally battered during circumstances that are still under investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and MPD continues to seek a suspect and determine a motive.

The second homicide happened Appleton and Keefe around 10:30 p.m.

Police a Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and MPD continues to seek a suspect and determine a motive.