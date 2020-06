MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance locating 11-year-old Anthony Maldonado, missing since early Friday morning, June 26.

He was last seen near 65th and Morgan around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. He was wearing a white thank-top shirt, black shorts and green and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 414-935-7401 or 414-935-7302.