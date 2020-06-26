LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence leads Coronavirus Task Force briefing

New mural in MacArthur Square pays homage to ‘The Hero in You’

Posted 10:55 am, June 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE  — A new mural thanking frontline workers is going up at MacArthur Square near the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Milwaukee native Ken Brown will take his artistic talents to the 620-foot wide panel of the city-owned parking structure at 6th Street and Kilbourn Avenue.

Known for his use of lines and colors to make a stained glass effect, the mural will be titled “The Hero in You” – an homage to Milwaukee’s COVID-19 pandemic response. There will be more than 10 downtown essential workers depicted in the mural, a release said. Their stories can be found here.

The mural was commissioned by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and the Downtown Placemaking Task Force, with partnerships with the Department of Public Works.

