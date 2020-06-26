FOUND SAFE: Police seek help to locate 16-year-old Milwaukee girl, missing since Thursday

LIVE: Satellite/radar shows line of storms as it makes its way into SE Wisconsin
Posted 4:52 pm, June 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:22PM, June 26, 2020

UPDATE: Janyia Lee-Grant has been found safe.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department would like the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Janyia Lee-Grant, missing from Milwaukee since Thursday, June 25.

Officials say the teen was last seen near N. 58th Street and W. Villard Avenue at about 2 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a gray t-shirt and white leggings.

If you have information that could help locate Lee-Grant, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401 or 414-935-7302.

