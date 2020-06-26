Pulaski police asking for public’s help finding Randy Vandenplas

PULASKI, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing man last seen at a gas station in the Village of Pulaski around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

Randy Vandenplas is described as a 60-year-old white male, 5’8″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gas station employees say he appeared distraught, according to a release.

He was last seen driving a dark blue Saturn SL1 with Wisconsin plates 619-CSX.

Vandenplas is not in possession of his cellphone, which was left at his apartment.

His location is currently unknown at this time.

Please check welfare and notify Brown County Communications Center 920-391-7450 if you encounter Vandenplas.