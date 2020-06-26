Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert was issued for missing 73-year-old David Smith of Chippewa County on Friday, June 26.

Smith is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall and around 215 pounds with brown eyes and gray, balding hair with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, gray slacks and black shoes.

Authorities say he left his home in Chippewa Falls around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. When his wife woke up from a nap, Smith and their vehicle was gone.

Smith may be driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 — a black sedan — with Wisconsin license plate number 123-ZZB.

If you have any information regarding Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-726-4568.