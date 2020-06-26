× Village of Greendale to set off 4th of July fireworks from ‘undisclosed’ location

GREENDALE — The Village of Greendale is giving its residents a safe way to celebrate the 4th of July holiday this year by providing fireworks from an undisclosed location.

According to a press release, in an effort to maintain social distancing Greendale will not be announcing the launch location until approximately one hour prior to the show, which will begin at dusk, on Saturday, July 4.

Residents are encouraged to stay home and enjoy the show, or if necessary park legally to view them from a closer location while maintaining social distancing.

The launch site will be closed to the public and no onsite parking is available.

Residents will be notified of the launch site location via Greendale’s Reverse 911 system, Greendale’s website and Facebook. This initial announcement regarding fireworks at an undisclosed location will also be posted where Village posts official notices; at Village Hall, Library, Welcome Center and Safety Center.

Greendale’s Reverse 911 Telephone Notification System gives the Village the ability to notify residents by delivering a recorded message via telephone. This technology is an asset to all residents; it allows the Village to notify residents immediately with important information and instructions.