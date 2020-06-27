Children, adults protest outside Milwaukee police administration building

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 100 people — including many children — protested outside the Milwaukee Police Department’s administration building on Saturday, June 27.

Many of the kids exchanged books and listened to a local activist. At one point, police officers were unable to pull in to the garage because of the crowd.

Things escalated at the protest when, a local photographer said, an officer showed up with pepper spray.

“I don’t want people thinking just one more incident of violence. We were out here trying to get our message across peacefully. And the police came, as they always do, aggressively,” said Latasha Lux. “It wasn’t necessary.”

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department about the protest and their response to it, but has not heard back.