Milwaukee man plans to file lawsuit after controversial arrest caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Attorneys for a man whose controversial arrest was caught on camera announced Friday, June 26 that they plan to file a lawsuit.

Cameron Murdoch, 28, of Milwaukee was seen on video being detained near 6th and McKinley on June 2. In the video, a Milwaukee police officer is seen briefly placing his knee on Murdoch's neck.

In the notice of claim filed Friday, Murdoch's attorneys said officers used excessive force and that the arrest was unlawful. They are requesting $500,000 in damages.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said that he did not see anything wrong with the arrest, but that the department has launched an internal investigation.