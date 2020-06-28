× 120+ families benefited from MADACC’s Drive-Thru Community Pet Food Pantry

MILWAUKEE — Friends of MADACC hosted a drive-through community pet food drive Sunday, Jun 28 in partnership with Central Bark Wauwatosa.

Volunteers gave away wet and dry dog food, cat food and cat litter.

An emergency relief fund for those experiencing financial hardships was established by Friends of MADACC to help cover pet food, medicine and supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During these hard times of COVID and everything being shut down, a lot of folks are falling on hard times for just a little bit. so a lot of this food was donated,” said Kelly Oyler, president of Friends with MADACC.

Organizers said they hope the event will help keep pets healthy, fed and in their homes.