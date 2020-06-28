× 27K+ tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 779 deaths, 21K+ recovered, 521K+ negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 27,743 Sunday, June 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. There have been 777 deaths in the state. DHS officials said of the positive cases, 3,393 have required hospitalization (12%). More than 521,000 people (521,747) have tested negative for COVID-19.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 11,064 positive cases in the county as of Sunday afternoon, and 352 deaths.

Additional cases reported Sunday brought the statewide total of positive cases to 27,746, and the total number of deaths statewide to 779.

More than 21,000 (21,953) have recovered from COVID-19.

There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, DHS officials reported. The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

