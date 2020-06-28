38-year-old arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Sheboygan Co.
VILLAGE OF GREENBUSH, Wis. — Sheboygan County officials were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash near State Highway 67 and County Highway A in the Village of Greenbush just after 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Officials say a southbound vehicle went left of center, entered the ditch, and rolled over trapping the single adult male occupant inside.
The 38-year-old Cascade man that was driving was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
No other injuries were reported.
43.749721 -87.979881