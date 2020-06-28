× Chase Bank blames ‘technical issue’ for customers seeing incorrect account balances

Chase Bank acknowledged reports of some customers seeing incorrect balances in their checking accounts and said the problem has now been resolved.

The biggest U.S. bank by consolidated asset blamed a “technical issue” for what it called “delayed updates.”

“We know some customers reporting seeing incorrect balances in their checking account overnight,” Chase tweeted Sunday. “This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates on what displayed on Chase Mobile & Chase Online.”

Customers complained early Sunday about the incorrect account balances.

Really @Chase @ChaseSupport… nobody manning the phones or digital support until tomorrow morning!? I like thousands of others have a mortgage payment due this week that just disappeared from my account overnight #chasebank

CC: @FDICgov @bbb_us pic.twitter.com/7l13XCmmTQ — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) June 28, 2020

Why am I waking up to news that Chase bank has been hacked??? My anxiety cannot manage this. #chasebank — sigh (@thefamedone) June 28, 2020

@ChaseSupport you guys have some explaining to do..WHERES MY MONEY! #ChaseBank — Rick Sanchez (@GetRealShwifty) June 28, 2020

There were also complaints of outages on the Chase Bank app from customers trying to look at their account balances and recent transaction history.

@ChaseSupport you guys need to fix ur app it keeps kicking me when i wanna view transactions. Been happening to a lot of ppl i know. Get on it !! — ej (@EDMbro13) June 27, 2020

@chase @ChaseSupport app is down im missing money no recent transactions — DAB FITZ (@DickFitz216) June 28, 2020