Chase Bank blames ‘technical issue’ for customers seeing incorrect account balances
Chase Bank acknowledged reports of some customers seeing incorrect balances in their checking accounts and said the problem has now been resolved.
The biggest U.S. bank by consolidated asset blamed a “technical issue” for what it called “delayed updates.”
“We know some customers reporting seeing incorrect balances in their checking account overnight,” Chase tweeted Sunday. “This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates on what displayed on Chase Mobile & Chase Online.”
Customers complained early Sunday about the incorrect account balances.
There were also complaints of outages on the Chase Bank app from customers trying to look at their account balances and recent transaction history.
