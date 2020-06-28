× ‘Important to stand in solidarity:’ Children, teenagers lead Black Lives Matter protest in Walker’s Point

MILWAUKEE — Young people and their families made their voices heard in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood Sunday, June 28 — marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

At 2nd Street and National Avenue, Courage MKE set out to empower our future leaders.

The nonprofit organization provides housing, resources and other services for displaced and homeless LGBTQ youth in Milwaukee. On Sunday, they brought young people and their families together to utilize their voices to share a message.

All speakers during the protest were children and teenagers.

In addition to the march and speeches, there were also a number of activities, including a chalking session.

FOX6 News caught up with one of the march’s spokesmen about what they hoped to accomplish.

“I hope what comes out of today is conversations,” said Montell Ross. “Sometimes, those conversations might not be easy conversations. They may be a little harder conversations, but when conversations are had, and understanding comes out, you move the needle of unity a little further. So after today, I’m pretty sure there’s going to be many conversations with mothers and fathers having with children, different children having them amongst themselves, and they’re going to understand what this movement truly is, and how important it is to stand in solidarity for it.”

The event was scheduled to run until 5:30 p.m., with additional activities organized for youth and families to participate in.