× Police: 16-year-old girl among 2 hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, June 28 in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. near 22nd Street at Atkinson Avenue.

Police said a 16-year-old girl from Milwaukee was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The second shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 27th Street and Howard Avenue.

Police said a 51-year-old man from Jefferson was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.