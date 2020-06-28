× Police: Virginia infant died after father ‘inadvertently’ left her in hot car

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An 11-month-old Virginia girl died Friday, June 26 after her father “inadvertently” left her alone inside a car while he ran errands, investigators said Saturday.

Fairfax County police and firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child inside a car, police said in a statement. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators determined the infant’s father “inadvertently” left her in the backseat of an SUV at their Springfield home for an “extended period of time” while he used a second car to run errands, police said.

“After returning home, he then drove the SUV to an in-home day care to pick up another child when he realized the 11-month-old was still in the back seat,” the police statement said.