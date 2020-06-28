Reports: Cam Newton signs 1-year deal with New England Patriots

Posted 7:26 pm, June 28, 2020, by
Cam Newton (Getty Images)

BOSTON — It appears Cam Newton has found a new home — with a team that just gave up its megastar quarterback.

The former NFL MVP has signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots, ESPN and NFL Network reported. The deal is said to be worth up to $7.5 million.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the league MVP. He also earned three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

