‘Extremely concerning!’ Wisconsin doctors worry about COVID-19 spike in young people ahead of 4th of July

MILWAUKEE -- Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Bradford Beach was packed with people Monday, June 29, but medical experts warn against big crowds at the beach amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Day at the beach has been nice," said JP Hoffman. "Everyone is like, spread out a bit."

You wouldn't know it from looking at the people laying out at Bradford Beach Monday there were 520 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, DHS officials reported, with the number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks.

"Of course, it's going to be like, a totally different story this weekend with Fourth of July, but the beaches are busy, and it's the summer, so give people the option of what they want to do," said Hoffman.

Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

"Extremely, extremely, concerning!" said Hammad Haider-Shah chief medical officer at Aurora West Allis Medical Center. "We've seen a lot of young people being hospitalized, and record long hospitalizations."

Haider-Shah said young people need to realize they're not invicible.

"We saw a nationwide spike two weeks after Memorial Day weekend, and so we're going to probably see another spike in a couple weeks again," said Haider-Shah.

Whether at a pool or public beach, the virus can spread.

"You and a few people, not too much of a risk, but if it's you and your whole community out at a beach, or a barbecue at the park, the risk then goes up significantly," said Haider-Shah.

Hoffman said he hears the doctors, and they're right to be worried.

"The virus, it concerns me, but I like, don't want it to slow down my summer," said Hoffman. "You got to do what's best for your and your health. Worry about yourself, your family, your work, who would you be coming in contact with."

Medical experts stress when out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands regularly.