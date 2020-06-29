× Guilty plea from man accused of threatening blow up Waukesha County Courthouse

WAUKESHA — The man accused of threatening to blow up the Waukesha County Courthouse pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, June 29.

Jeffrey Ferrick pleaded guilty to two felony bomb scare charges. A bail jumping charge was dismissed.

In January, prosecutors say Ferrick threatened to blow up the Waukesha County Courthouse and administration building. Investigators used phone records and surveillance cameras to trace the calls to Ferrick.

Ferrick will be sentenced in September.

