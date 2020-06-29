× Milwaukee County supervisors OK funding for mural honoring Quanita ‘Tay’ Jackson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors On Monday, June 29 unanimously approved allocating $12,195 in matching funds to paint a mural on the basketball courts in Moody Park honoring Quanita “Tay” Jackson, a 20-year-old community organizer who was shot and killed across the street from the park in August 2019.

A news release says the funding will be awarded to Imagine MKE, a local arts nonprofit that has been working with community groups, including the Friends of Moody Park, to develop the memorial project. As a part of the project, youth will have the opportunity to work directly with local artists.

Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde issued the following statement:

“Tay is a wonderful young woman and should serve as an inspiration for everyone in our community. In the times that I met her I was always impressed by her maturity, engagement and commitment to improving the lives of those around her. I commend the Parks Department, Imagine MKE and my County Board colleagues for helping make this memorial possible.”

David Lee, CEO of Imagine MKE stated the following in the news release:

“We are honored and grateful to be able to play just a small part in seeing this project come to life. Responding to the tragedy of Tay’s death in this creative way will help ensure that her love for her community and the pain of victims of gun violence in our city remain in focus.”

Funding for the mural comes from Milwaukee County’s sPark Matching Fund, which provides matching grants to community organizations managing projects that will build stronger parks across the county.