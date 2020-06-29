Milwaukee police arrest local activist Vaun Mayes tied to civil unrest near 40th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department arrested community activist Vaun Mayes on Monday, June 29 for a felony charge related to his alleged involvement in criminal activity that occurred near 40th and Lloyd streets on June 23.

On Monday, June 22, and on Tuesday, June 23, Milwaukee police searched a residence near 40th and Lloyd multiple times in search of two missing teenage females. The teenagers were not located at the residence.

A news release says once the teenagers were located, they were interviewed by MPD members. Both teenagers denied going to or being at the residence and denied meeting or knowing anyone who lived at that residence. No information has been provided to MPD to suggest that the teenagers were at the residence that was set on fire or that any foul play occurred at that location.

As a result of the civil unrest that took place during that incident, several individuals in the crowd were responsible for shots fired, three non-fatal shootings, and arson to a multi-family residence along with other criminal activity. Several arrests have been made in connection to these incidents. However, Milwaukee police continue to seek multiple suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to receive a cash reward please call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.