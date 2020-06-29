Police: 3 men hurt in shooting near 60th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Three men were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon, June 29 near 60th Street and Good Hope Road.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Police said a 40-year-old Milwaukee man and a 35-year-old Milwaukee man were seriously hurt, while a 38-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. All were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

