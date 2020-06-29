× Police investigate non-fatal shooting near Palmer and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting near N. Palmer Street and E. Locust Avenue that happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, June 29.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is being treated at the hospital.

The investigation is still active.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.