Silver Alert: 76-year-old Janesville woman never returned home from store

JANESVILLE — A Silver Alert was issued Monday, June 29 for a 76-year-old woman missing from Janesville.

Police said Kathleen Truman was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Smoker’s World on the east side of Janesville — in her 2015 black Dodge Caravan with Wisconsin license plate number 331 GUR. She lives one block from the store and failed to return home.

Truman was described as a white woman with gray hair and brown eyes, standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink top with roses and dark shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Janesville police.

