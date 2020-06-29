× Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old woman missing from Madison

MADISON — A Silver Alert was issued Monday, June 29 for an 83-year-old woman missing from Madison.

Mary Lee Schroeder was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday on Stevens Street near Grand Avenue. Officials said she was supposed to go to a hair appointment, but never arrived at noon. She could be headed to Wausau, and is likely driving a white Subaru with Wisconsin license plate number 839 HYH.

Authorities said she’s believed to have been in the Weyauwega area around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

She’s described as white, with gray hair and blue eyes, standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.