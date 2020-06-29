× UW-Whitewater plans for return to campus: ‘Our desire is to have our campuses as open as possible’

WHITEWATER, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson announced on Monday, June 29 detailed plans for both the Whitewater and Rock County campuses as students, faculty and staff return for the fall 2020 semester.

“Warhawks Return: Practices for Fall 2020” lays out the university’s key principles of operations, including expectations for face coverings, social distancing, personal hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting, and health screening/testing.

A news release says classes will begin in the fall as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and will be held in a variety of face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats. After Friday, Nov. 20, all courses will move to a fully remote modality for the remainder of the fall semester. Residence halls will be open and available during the entirety of the semester.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the recently launched Warhawks Return website. This website will be updated often with current information and has a user-friendly, frequently asked question format for various constituents.

Chancellor Waston issued the following statement in the news release:

“Our desire is to have our campuses as open as possible. We will not be the same university we were in the Fall of 2019. Yet, we are committed to providing students with excellent instruction, support and services. Our first priority has always been, and remains, providing for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. We know that in bringing students, faculty and staff together there is inherent risk, but we are doing everything possible to mitigate that risk and to ensure the best learning environment possible.”

UW-Whitewater will host three Town Hall meetings on Thursday, July 9, regarding the return to campus. Questions can be sent in advance to cainen@uww.edu no later than noon Thursday, July 3.

The sessions are:

11 a.m. for faculty and staff at both campuses

Event address for attendees:

https://uww.webex.com/uww/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb6bdd19b108c4e43c16c01f2ba0736ff

Event number: 133 707 6554

Event password: YgTJwP3hG44

US TOLL FREE

+1-855-749-4750

Access Code: 133 707 6554

1 p.m. for members of the Whitewater and Rock County communities

Event address for attendees:

https://uww.webex.com/uww/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4da4e370782b0019effb1106ffedd972

Event number: 133 987 1219

Event password: TMgqJ7Zmk42

US TOLL FREE

+1-855-749-4750

Access Code: 133 987 1219

3 p.m. for incoming and returning students and their families

Event address for attendees:

https://uww.webex.com/uww/onstage/g.php?MTID=e83f204a2da133bd39b75c1f6edf19377

Event number: 133 125 3473

Event password: PXfd6h336Rc

US TOLL FREE

+1-855-749-4750

Access Code: 133 125 3473