Whitewater creates safe eating environment for restaurant patrons

WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater announced the opening of a temporary park aimed at providing additional seating for restaurants who continue to offer take-out orders. The city will barricade the section of 1st Street between Main and Center and will include spaced out picnic tables.

The temporary park will be open through Saturday, October 31 or until weather permits. This space will be treated as a local park, following park hours of 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and all park rules will be enforced.

Visitors will be expected and encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and keep six feet apart from others in this space.

All visitors are expected to clean up after themselves, throw away garbage and recycling and be sure no food is left behind. Much like other parks, alcohol will not be permitted.

For all park rules and regulations, visit their website.