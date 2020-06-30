Bond hearing set for former Atlanta officer charged in killing of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA — The attorneys for former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe have filed new documents in court detailing the reasons the judge should grant their client bond. Rolfe faces a murder charge after the death of Rayshard Brooks.

A bond hearing for Rolfe is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The brief gives several reasons, one of them involving Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Earlier this month, while announcing charges in a separate case, Howard described a police Taser as a deadly weapon. He then claimed the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks wasn’t justified, even though Brooks aimed a Taser at Rolfe.

According to Georgia law, a Taser is classified as a “less-lethal” firearm as they do occasionally cause death.

Six officers were criminally charged back on June 2 when the district attorney made these comments.

The brief is dozens of pages long and includes arguments such as Rolfe being a long-standing member of the community and poses no flight risk.

His attorneys say he also needs the opportunity to help his legal team prepare for this case.